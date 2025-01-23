Former cricketer Basit Ali reacts to India’s attempts to sabotage ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Former cricketer Basit Ali reacted to India’s attempts to sabotage ICC Champions Trophy 2025, advising Pakistan to adopt the similar stance during the T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka would co-host.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remain silent on India’s decisions to exclude Pakistan’s name from the team jersey and not send captain Rohit Sharma for the opening ceremony or captains’ meeting.

“Silence will be the best response,” he said, adding that the PCB should not care about India’s decisions.

He said, “If they object to printing ‘Pakistan’ on the jersey, let them be. If Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to attend the ceremony, so be it. The PCB can register its protest via email,”.

Basit Ali urged Pakistan to take a similar approach in the 2026 T20 World Cup by refusing to print India’s name on its jersey and not sending the captain to the captains’ meeting.

“This will not be a problem for Pakistan but it will hurt international cricket and Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary). Pakistan is not weak and will give a fitting response,” he added.

India earlier had refused to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns which led to the Champions Trophy 2025 to a hybrid model under ICC’s directives.

In response, Pakistan demanded that the same model be applied to future events if India refused to travel.

India last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup while Pakistan visited India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.