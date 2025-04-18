Two-Day Punjab Cultural Day; check complete schedule here for April 18, 2025

LAHORE – A two-day Punjab Cultural Day, with a complete schedule for April 18, 2025 at Alhamra Arts Council in the provincial capital on Friday (today).

Provincal Information and Culture depatment is all set to host the Punjab Culture Day from April 18 to 19 at the Alhamra Arts Council. The event will be led by Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Uzma Zahid Bukhari.

The aim of the celebrations is to present Punjab’s language, literature, traditions, history, heritage, and cultural values to the public—elements that have admirers across the globe.

The vibrant cultural event would feature performances by renowned artists including Naseebo Lal, Sanam Marvi, Zeeshan Rokhri, Nadeem Abbas Loonay Wala and Jameel Lohar.

Under the Department’s initiative, Punjab Culture Day would include dhol performances, camel and horse dances, flute and shehnai performances, a traditional Punjabi village setup, Heer singing, Luddi, Mahiya, Tappa, Boliyan, Bhangra, Sufi dance, a Punjabi craft bazaar, folk storytelling and the stage play Heer Ranjha. There would also be an exhibition of art pieces reflecting Punjabi values.

The exhibition will showcase works by celebrated artists Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Mehboob Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, Dr. Ijaz Anwar, Mughis Riaz and Nazir Ahmad.

A discussion session titled Punjab: Today and Tomorrow would also be held, featuring eminent Punjabi scholars Parveen Malik, Dr. Saeed Bhutta, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Nain Sukh, Anjum Qureshi and Dr. Fauzia Ishaq. The session would be moderated by Dr. Shaista Nazhat.

All events of Punjab Culture Day would take place from 7pm to 10pm at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore.

It may be mentioned here that under the leadership of Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the province on April 14—a significant milestone in promoting the language, literature, traditions and cultural heritage of Punjab.

Check Complete Schedule for events here for April 18, 2025

The relevant authorities have announced complete schedule for the events going to take place on Friday (today) during the first day of Punjab Cultural Day at Alhamra Arts Council.