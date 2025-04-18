AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pakistan mulls developing AI curriculum for primary schools to university level

Pakistan Mulls Developing Ai Curriculum For Primary Schools To University Level
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A productive meeting was held on Friday at the office of the Parliamentary Secretary, focusing on strategies to advance Pakistan’s technology sector while strengthening the education and healthcare systems both domestically and abroad.

During the meeting, Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad presented a visionary proposal to develop a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum for students ranging from primary school to university level.

This initiative, to be implemented under the Ministry of Federal Education, aims to equip Pakistani students with essential AI skills to meet the demands of an increasingly technology-driven world.

Additionally, Mr. Shamshad Ahmed Khan offered his expertise in the form of consultation services aimed at enhancing the education and healthcare sectors, particularly in Kuwait.

His involvement highlights the importance of international collaboration in achieving development goals.

The meeting emphasized two core objectives: promoting technological advancement by fostering AI expertise among the youth, and enhancing educational systems to better prepare students for future challenges. Participants underscored the importance of innovation, collaboration, and long-term planning in driving sustainable progress for Pakistan.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Plea moved to Lahore High Court for citizenship as Pakistani woman marries Afghan man

  • Pakistan

NADRA B-Form: You can now get Child Registration Certificate online, know the fee & process

  • Pakistan

SC clubs former Punjab Governor Cheema’s case with Imran Khan’s plea

  • Pakistan

Honda CG 125 self-start updated installment plan for April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer