ISLAMABAD – Contrasting reports surfaced quoting hotly followed public hearing on coal pricing mechanisms, claiming that Chinese coal power plants in Pakistan are using low-quality combustible substances for operations, but in reality the reports are different to reality.

It was reported that Chinese coal-based plants were supposed to use coal with 6000 calorific values (CVs), and they were using CVs ranging from 4500 to 5500, and charged the price of higher-quality coal.

Pakistan Observer approached officials in power division, and it came out that news publications erroneously quoted the facts, and decided against checking the facts independently.

The reports misquoted that power plants are raking in gains from the high prices of coal on the international market.

The senior power division official cleared the air on the development, saying Chinese power plants cannot operate on low-quality coal, and there is no classification of coal as superior or inferior based on the difference in thermal energy.

The official continued saying that if the officials are classifying coal used in Chinese-backed plants as less than 6000CV, then the coal mines in Thar might operate on 2000CV coal, which according to Hum is extremely inferior coal.

Amid the misleading reports, Chinese officials also carried out detailed science popularization and explanation and introduced the correct and scientific concepts in the industry to the NEPRA officials.

Chinese engineers further briefed officials about a clear scientific definition of the coal thermal zone set by the agency.

It further clarified that there is no such high or low calorific value affecting the price of coal, and the Chinese companies do not manipulate it in anyways, as these matters stemmed to international coal exchanges.

China remained active in operations of several coal power projects in Pakistan as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative to develop various infrastructure projects in Pakistan, including energy generation.

Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was one of the early projects under the CPEC. It has a capacity of 1,320 megawatts (MW) and became operational in 2017.

The other includes Port Qasim Coal Power Project, Hubco Coal Power Plant which was operated by China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) collaborated, and has a capacity of 1,320 MW.