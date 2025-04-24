Punjab Police under fire as cops exposed in Multi-Million Honey Trap Scandal

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Police faced another unwanted situation as five constables have been busted for running ‘honey trap’ gang as they raked in millions in blackmailing over 50 individuals, including several government officials.

As per information shared by SSP Operations, the gang operated primarily through dating and social media apps, where women members of the group would establish contact with potential targets. Once initial trust was built, the victims were invited to a rented house in the upscale Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area for a meeting.

During these meetings, other gang members secretly filmed obscene videos and pictures’ and then materials were later used to blackmail the victims.

Victims were then threatened with the release of their private images and videos unless they paid large sums of money. In some cases, the gang specifically targeted individuals based on their professional backgrounds and financial status.

Police reports suggest that the gang extorted millions through this operation, splitting the money equally among ten members. Alarmingly, the suspects also included police officers who have now been suspended from service.

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of funds from bank accounts belonging to the accused, including accounts opened under the names of their spouses to conceal illicit gains. A local court has granted a three-day physical remand of the ten arrested individuals as investigations continue.

Police officials confirmed that more arrests may follow and that further digital and financial forensics are underway to uncover the full extent of the operation.