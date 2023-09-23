KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw a hike on Saturday amid the upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association reveals that per tola price of yellow metal increased by Rs800, while the price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs500.

With the latest increase in price, the price of per tola gold stands at Rs215,800, and 10 grams stand at Rs185,000.

Globally, the prices of yellow metal hovered around $1,945 per ounce after a marginal increase.

Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment. The prices even touched record high, however, amid action against hoarders, the price plunged.