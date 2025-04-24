AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $367 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,436 million as of April 18, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,205.9 million.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,230.1 million as of April 18, 2025.
During the week ending April 18, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 04, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. Prior to that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

