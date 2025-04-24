PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a 130-run target for victory, Zalmi reached the milestone with seven wickets and 20 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam scored the highest for Zalmi with 56 runs, followed by Hussain Talat, who made 51. Mohammad Haris contributed 20 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged two wickets, while Haris Rauf got one wicket. Alzari Joseph was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first, the Qalandars kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 129 in 19.2 overs. Sikandar Raza was the top scorer for the Qalandars, with 52 runs, followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made 16. Rishad Hossain contributed 13 runs while Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf scored 10 runs each.

No other batter could enter the double figures. Alzari Joseph bagged three wickets, Hussain Talat and Luke Wood two each, and Ali Raza and Arif Yaqoob one each, while Mohammad Azab was run out.