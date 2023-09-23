ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s interim government has started preparations for the auction of 5G technology in the country as allocating suitable spectrum bands for 5G services is a key step in launching the latest networks.

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has started taking measures for the launch of 5G services and issued directives to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other departments.

The government is likely to generate millions of dollars from the 5G auction, with the spectrum auction likely to be held by August next year.

As of 203, mobile companies are currently using around 367 MHz of spectrum while the new spectrum auction will increase this volume to over 600 MHz.

Previously, it was reported that 5G spectrum in crisis-hit country within a year time is not practical as the mobile operators are not in position to buy 5G licenses in wake of economic meltdown.

The caretaker IT minister Dr. Umar Saif said 5G services will be launched in the country within 10 months. Saif, the tech pioneer, met Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, and two discussed matters of telecommunications, the impending 5G auction, and spectrum allocation.