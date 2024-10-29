New Zealand student visa application cost in Pakistan from October 2024

KARACHI – Pakistani citizens are required to obtain student visa if they want to study full-time in New Zealand. For the visa, the applicant will need to pay the full cost of courses and enroll with an approved education provider.

Study full-time at the course stated on your visa — this includes schools, tertiary (study after secondary school) and English language study. Student visa conditions require you to attend the place of study endorsed on your visa.

With the student visa, students are allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours a week while studying or full-time in the holidays, depending on your visa conditions.

The student visa is normally for the same length of time as the study the applicant have paid for. It may be issued for a shorter time if your passport expires before the end date of your study.

While applying for the student visa application, the applicants are required to submit various documents and proof of funds.

Funds Evidence

The evidence proves that you have NZD $20,000 per year of tertiary, English language, or other non-compulsory school study or $1,667 per month if your study will be shorter than 1 year.

If you are studying in compulsory education (years 1-13 at a school), you will need NZD $17,000 per year or $1,417 per month, according to official website.

New Zealand Student Visa Fee in Pakistan

The application cost in Pakistan stands at Rs145,800. This is the charge for Immigration New Zealand to process your application.

The application costs is not refunded if your application is declined. A non-refundable immigration levy is charged and is included in the cost. An International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) of NZD$100 is charged and is included in the cost.

Furthermore, the fee for the Visa Application Centre stands at Rs6,700.