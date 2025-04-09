Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan vows to win PSL title again

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan vowed to win Pakistan Super League (PSL X) title again, saying that there is no special pressure of being the defending champions but the team is focused on winning a second consecutive title.

“Obviously, whenever you enter a tournament, the goal is to win. We won the trophy last year but a lot has changed since then,” said Shadab Khan in a recent interview.

Islamabad United, he said, officially begun preparations for the tournament, adding, “The next five to six days would be crucial. Whatever happened in the past, good or bad, needs to be left behind. When players perform well, the team naturally improves,”.

Shadab acknowledged the strength of all teams in the PSL, saying they all seem quite balanced. “None of the teams appear to have any major weaknesses but things become clear once the tournament starts. Personally, I feel Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators have a strong combination,”.

Speaking about the opening match against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab said, “Our recent record against them hasn’t been great in the last two or three years. We’ll try to start the tournament on a positive note. We haven’t finalized our plans yet, but preparations are ongoing.”

“Without a doubt, Naseem Shah is a world-class bowler. Last year, when we won, every player contributed to the victory. Naseem gave us early breakthroughs in the power play, restricted runs in the death overs, and even contributed with the bat in the final. His brother Hanain Shah is also a talented bowler. He didn’t get many chances last season, but this year we have more confidence in him. Both brothers are valuable assets for the team,” Shadab said.

He added that Naseem Shah’s batting has improved significantly. “We haven’t made any specific plans to send him up the order yet, but situations change during the tournament, and if needed, we might send him to bat higher.”

“The core ‘roti group’ is still intact, but we’ll definitely feel the absence of Faheem Ashraf after Hasan Ali. Faheem had been with the team for 7–8 years and consistently performed well. Even last year, he played a key role for us. But he received a good offer this season, and we let him go. Hopefully, new teams will be introduced in the next PSL, and if we get the chance, we’ll bring him back,” he said.

Shadab said he does not believe the recent performance of the national team would affect the PSL.

He said, “As a team, our recent performances haven’t been great, and the fans are justified in being upset. It’s our collective responsibility as players to win them back by playing good cricket. No matter how well you perform in leagues, it doesn’t hold the same weight until the national team starts winning. Representing Pakistan is a different kind of joy. We’ll try to win back disappointed fans by improving our performances,”.

He further said, “I’ve said it before — a lot of work happens behind the scenes that people don’t see. But in our country, only results matter. We’re working hard for those results. Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I hope the results will show and we can maintain consistency,”.

Responding to allegations that his comeback is due to being the son-in-law of PCB mentor Saqlain Mushtaq, Shadab said, “I’ve been playing for the national team for the past 6–7 years and had some good performances. I only got married two years ago. It hurts when my relationship with Saqlain is repeatedly brought up. It’s especially disappointing when our former players make such comments, because they understand the struggles players go through,”.