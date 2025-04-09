Required bank balance for UAE 5-year visit visa for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens are now able to apply for five-year visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Gulf country’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said issues related to visas have been resolved.

The ambassador made the announcement during a meeting with Sindh Governor Karmran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.

What is UAE 5 Year Visa

The multiple entry 5-year tourist visa enables foreign nationals to enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, and can be extended for further 90 days. This type of tourist visa can be issued for all nationalities, according to official website.

Minimum Bank Balance for UAE Visa

Pakistani citizens are required to meet the various requirements to btain this visa. One of the key requirements is the bank statement .

As per official details, the applicant must have a bank balance of 4,000 USD or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months.

As of April 9, 1 USD can be exchanged for Rs280.5 in Pakistan. So, you must have nearly 1.2 million in your account while applying for the five year visit visa of UAE.

Other requirements shows the applicant must have:

a valid health insurance policy applicable in the UAE

a ticket to and from the UAE

proof of stay (hotel/residential address) in the UAE.