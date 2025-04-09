Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accuses Imran Khan of PIA downfall

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday strongly criticised PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of playing a key role in the downfall of Pakistan’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

In a post on social media platform X, Khawaja Asif said, “Imran Khan left no stone unturned in destroying PIA. The iconic slogan ‘Great People to Fly With’ has become a thing of the past.”

He said the airline’s losses and debt soared to unprecedented levels under Imran Khan’s government, adding that PIA’s routes to the European Union were suspended, and the UK also closed its doors.

“When Shehbaz Sharif took over the leadership, the EU routes were restored, and restoration of UK routes is not far off,” said Khawaja Asif.

Highlighting recent progress, the Defence Minister said, “After 21 years, PIA has become a profit-generating entity once again. This national institution has once more become a proud carrier of the green crescent flag,”.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s sincerity and hard work are being rewarded by God.

“PIA Chairman Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat, his team, and all employees deserve praise and congratulations. God has rewarded their efforts. Long live Pakistan!,” he added.