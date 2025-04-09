GHQ attack case: Imran Khan, Qureshi ordered to appear before court on April 12, 2025

RAWALPINDI – In the upcoming hearing of the GHQ attack case, the founder of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and 119 other accused, have been ordered to appear.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case and passed the orders.

Former Provincial Minister of Punjab Raja Basharat appeared before the court.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also marked his attendance in the court. The court issued to all 119 accused in the GHQ attack case to appear before the court.

The court issued summons for two witnesses, and also ordered the PTI founder and chairman Imran Khan to appear in the jail court. Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been ordered to appear from Lahore Jail on April 12, 2025.

The court also directed the defense lawyers to cross-examine the witnesses during the next hearing. The court ordered the investigative team of the GHQ attack case to appear at Adiala Jail with the complete record, and issued a notice for the summons of Magistrate Mujtaba and witness Sub-Inspector Riaz at the next hearing.

The court said that the case would be decided in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive within the four months. It emphasized that no party would be granted unnecessary adjournments, and hearings for the GHQ attack case would take place twice a week. The statements of 25 witnesses were already recorded in the case.

The court put off further hearing until April 12, 2025 and the next hearing would be held at Adiala jail.