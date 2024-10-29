AGL36.15▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)AIRLINK127.24▼ -6.54 (-0.05%)BOP5.54▲ 0.04 (0.01%)CNERGY3.77▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.06▲ 0.22 (0.03%)DFML43.1▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)DGKC88.8▲ 2.54 (0.03%)FCCL33.7▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFBL65.91▲ 1.64 (0.03%)FFL10.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC104.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)HUMNL13.96▲ 0.31 (0.02%)KEL4.46▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM7.67▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF38.65▲ 0.99 (0.03%)NBP67.9▲ 0.39 (0.01%)OGDC174▼ -0.48 (0.00%)PAEL25.03▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL139▲ 0.49 (0.00%)PRL23.5▲ 0.36 (0.02%)PTC15.5▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)SEARL71.95▲ 2.33 (0.03%)TELE7▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.27▲ 0.55 (0.02%)TPLP7.15▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET14.47▲ 0.28 (0.02%)TRG51.5▲ 2.89 (0.06%)UNITY27▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.3▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

PM leaves for KSA to take part in 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Pm Leaves For Ksa To Take Part In 8th Edition Of Future Investment Initiative
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day-official visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, starting in Riyadh today.

Countries from across the globe including Pakistan will participate in the three-day Conference, which is being held under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow”.

The Future Investment Initiative serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

During the conference, there will be discussion and consultation regarding solutions to the problems faced by the world regarding artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health and sustainable development.

Prime Minister is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss enhancing bilateral relations especially in the fields of trade, energy, minerals, agriculture and defence between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Top News

Five people deputed for dam’s security in Panjgur killed

  • Top News

SC decides to cut backlog of pending cases

  • Top News

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties

  • Top News

PSX crosses all-time high of 91,000 points during intra-day trading

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer