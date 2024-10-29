Pm Leaves For Ksa To Take Part In 8th Edition Of Future Investment Initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day-official visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, starting in Riyadh today.

Countries from across the globe including Pakistan will participate in the three-day Conference, which is being held under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow”.

The Future Investment Initiative serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

During the conference, there will be discussion and consultation regarding solutions to the problems faced by the world regarding artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health and sustainable development.

Prime Minister is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss enhancing bilateral relations especially in the fields of trade, energy, minerals, agriculture and defence between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the Prime Minister.