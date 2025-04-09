‘Pakistan’s Reko Diq to be one of most significant copper, gold projects globally’

ISLAMABAD – The Representatives of Reko Diq Mining company said that Reko Diq promises to be one of the most significant Copper and Gold projects globally.

They said production of copper and gold from Reko Diq would start in the year 2028.

The two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is underway at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The company representatives also highlighted the processes and infrastructure that would be deployed to extract gold and copper from Reko Diq.

Just a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the local and foreign investors to invest in the infinite natural resources of Pakistan valuing trillions of dollars.

The PM expressed the confidence that harnessing these great assets would help Pakistan get rid of loans.

Highlighting the potential of mineral resources in different areas of the country, the PM emphatically stated that Pakistan would not allow raw material to be shipped out of the country. He emphasized the importance of export of finished and semi-finished products, saying it would be a win win situation. He said any agreement should also entail that technology would be transferred to Pakistan over a period of time.

He said entrepreneurs would also be welcomed to establish joint partnerships for training the youth in modern skills by setting up vocational training centers.

The PM emphasized that the federal and provincial governments, along with other institutions, would work together to transform Pakistan into one of the leading countries in the world.