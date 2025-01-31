New Zealand add Jacob Duffy to squad for tri-series in Pakistan

Pacer Jacob Duffy has been added to the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming Tri Series in Pakistan, starting in Lahore on Saturday, February 8.

He was a star of the recent in-bound tour by Sri Lanka when he claimed 12 wickets across the five white-ball matches he played and was named Player of the KFC T20I series.

Coach Gary Stead said Duffy would add depth to the pace-bowling department and was specific cover for Lockie Ferguson who is currently playing in the ILT20.

Duffy will depart to Pakistan with the Blackcaps ODI squad on Monday evening.

New Zealand face Pakistan in the opening game of the Tri Series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday February 8, before playing South Africa at the same venue on Monday February 10, followed by a potential final in Karachi on Friday February 14.

The Blackcaps get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway in the opening match of the tournament against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

ODI Tri-Series fixtures:

Saturday 8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Monday 10 February – New Zealand v South Africa – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Friday 14 February – Tri-Series Final – National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Warm-up Fixture:

Sunday 16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan – National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Champions Trophy fixtures:

Wednesday 19 February – New Zealand v Pakistan – National Stadium Karachi

Monday 24 February – Bangladesh v New Zealand – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Sunday 2 March – New Zealand v India – Dubai International Stadium

Tuesday 4 March – 1st Semi-Final – Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday 5 March – 2nd Semi-Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sunday 9 March – Final – TBC