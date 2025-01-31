ISLAMABAD – Onijah Andrew Robinson, the American national who traveled to Pakistan to find love of her life – Nidal Ahmed Memon – was apparently betrayed by the young man, and the incident continues to advance as the mother of two refused to leave the country.

Robinson is now asking for a weekly allowance and demanding $100,000 from the Pakistani government, and area residents are now irked by hype. As the case continues to unfold, her son, Jeremiah Andrew Robinson revealed that Onijah Andrew Robinson told them about the Pakistani man, and that she is going to meet him for two weeks.

Robinson revealed a birth certificate confirming his mother’s ID. He said she was supposed to return after two weeks but never did. He further revealed that he and his brother even purchased a return ticket for her, but she did not use it.

According to Robinson, his mother is suffering from mental illness and was facing hard times even in US. He explained that his mother’s actions and claims should be viewed in this context. The media initially reported that Onijah Robinson was in Pakistan; this information was confirmed by her son.

Onijah Robinson earlier staged protest outside his apartment in Karachi, refusing to leave until her demands were met. The situation drawn legal attention, and authorities are investigating the validity of her marriage claims. Onijah refused to board a flight back to the U.S., even after being offered help and a return ticket.