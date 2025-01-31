Lahore, Punjab weather; rain predicted during weekend

LAHORE – Scattered rains are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of Punjab on Friday night. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is predicted at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is predicted in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and surroundings.

On Saturday and Sunday, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather with light rain thunderstorm/drizzle is expected in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13-15°C on Saturday and 14-16°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.