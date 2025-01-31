Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains likely during weekend

ISLAMABAD – Isolated rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is likely in most parts of Pakistan on Friday night. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Saturday and Sunday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain thunderstorm/light snowfall is likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Saturday and 03-05°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10°C on Saturday and 09-11°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -08°C, Gupis at -07°C, Kalam at -06°C, Skardu at -05°C, Quetta and Bagrote at -04°C, Malam Jabba, Astore and Parachinar at -03°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.