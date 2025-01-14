AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

New Speed Limit for Bikers announced in Lahore; see full details here

New Speed Limit For Bikers Announced In Lahore See Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The provincial government of Punjab announced new speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour for motorcycles for bikers to regulate traffic and ensure safety on the roads.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari made the presser a series of stern measures aimed at curbing traffic violations and improving road safety in the metropolis.

Minister emphasized that the new speed limit would be strictly enforced, and stern action would be taken against individuals caught violating traffic regulations. This comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to create a safer traffic environment in the region.

In a similar development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a pilot project to improve traffic flow by constructing dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore. The first phase of the project will see the creation of a 4-kilometer-long bike lane along both outer sides of Ferozepur Road, stretching from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.

The 12-foot-wide lanes will be separated from the main road by curb stones and eco-friendly blue paint, ensuring greater safety and a smooth commute for bikers.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site to review the ongoing development, highlighting that the dedicated lanes were designed to reduce accidents and ease congestion. The project aims to provide a safer environment for two-wheeled commuters while enhancing overall traffic management in the city.

New Speed Limits announced for Islamabad Major Roads, Highways

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

Chicken Meat Prices increase again in Lahore, Check New Rates here

  • Pakistan

CM Murad writes letter to PM, expresses concerns for neglecting Sindh Motorways projects

  • Pakistan

Differences should be resolved soon as negotiations are underway: Barrister Gohar

  • Pakistan

Saw judges falling ill, trembling during trials: Bushra Bibi

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer