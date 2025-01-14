New Speed Limit for Bikers announced in Lahore; see full details here

LAHORE – The provincial government of Punjab announced new speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour for motorcycles for bikers to regulate traffic and ensure safety on the roads.

Information Minister Azma Bokhari made the presser a series of stern measures aimed at curbing traffic violations and improving road safety in the metropolis.

Minister emphasized that the new speed limit would be strictly enforced, and stern action would be taken against individuals caught violating traffic regulations. This comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to create a safer traffic environment in the region.

In a similar development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a pilot project to improve traffic flow by constructing dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore. The first phase of the project will see the creation of a 4-kilometer-long bike lane along both outer sides of Ferozepur Road, stretching from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.

The 12-foot-wide lanes will be separated from the main road by curb stones and eco-friendly blue paint, ensuring greater safety and a smooth commute for bikers.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site to review the ongoing development, highlighting that the dedicated lanes were designed to reduce accidents and ease congestion. The project aims to provide a safer environment for two-wheeled commuters while enhancing overall traffic management in the city.