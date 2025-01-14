Chicken Meat Prices increase again in Lahore, Check New Rates here

LAHORE – Chicken meat prices saw another hike in Lahore, as consumers bore the brunt in the provincial capital and parts of the region, with the price hovering at Rs595 on Tuesday.

Amid soaring prices for chicken, eggs, and cooking oil, people are paying over Rs100 per kg more than what they were paying in November and early December.

On Wednesday, the price of chicken meat increased to Rs595, up from Rs585. The price hike affects both live and chicken mear, with the wholesale price. The wholesale price of live chicken is now Rs per kilogram, with the retail price fixed at Rs397.

Chicken Rates in Lahore Today

The surge in Chicken meat reflects broader trend of rising poultry prices across the region. In other cities, the meat prices moved up to Rs800 per kg.

These price increases are adding pressure on households already struggling with the rising cost of daily necessities. The upward trend in poultry prices is expected to impact consumers further as the cost of living continues to rise in the region.