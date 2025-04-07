What is REAL ID? Here’s everything about new rule for everyone travelling within US

WASHINGTON – Amid a comprehensive national security review, the government of the United States has announced the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID compliance.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that everyone travelling inside the US must be REAL ID compliant from May 7th, 2025. The compliance with REAL ID means that the identification of the traveler has been confirmed through rigorous scrutiny and the identification or the driver’s license bears REAL ID compliance marking.

Travelers must be cautious regarding REAL ID compliance as TSA (Transportation Security Administration) airport security checkpoints would also need this compliance for allowing the travelers to board commercial flights.

Although the US has been trying to enforce the law for years in the aftermath of the recommendations of the 9/11 commission, the deadline for its enforcement has now been announced.

For those who are still confused, a REAL ID is a state-issued driver’s license or ID card that meets federal standards for identification. It allows you to board domestic flights within the U.S. and access restricted federal areas, including military bases, federal courthouses, and other secure government sites.

Some of the states have already started issuing REAL ID compliant documents including identification cards and driver’s license to the applicants which bear REAL ID compliant star marking; however, from May 7th, 2025 anyone boarding domestic flights will be required to be READ ID compliant.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also clarified that Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes, adding that most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

It is to be highlighted that one must visit the DMV (Department of motor vehicles) office in person when applying for a REAL ID for the first time and state’s driver’s licensing agency website must be consulted for checking the documents needed for REAL ID compliance.

The DHS has clarified that five marking signs are present on REAL ID complaint documents including star and a bear with a star on the upper top portion of the card and if the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft.

The only relaxation in this regard is for those who are under 18 years of age; however, specific rules in this regard must be consulted from the official website for any time to time updates.