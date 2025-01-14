AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan take part in PCB Coaching Course

Azhar Ali Shadab Khan Among Participants Of Pcb Coaching Course
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Eight Pakistan men and women internationals cricketers are among the 30 participants who are taking part in the Level 2 Coaching course, which commenced at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Tuesday.

The course will conclude on Sunday, January 19.

Test cricketers Azhar Ali (97 Tests, 53 ODIs), Bilawal Bhatti (two Tests, 10 ODIs, 9 T20Is), Naved Latif (one Test, 11 ODIs), Shadab Khan (six Tests, 70 ODIs, 104 T20Is), Wahab Riaz (27 Tests, 91 ODIs, 36 T20Is) and Yasir Shah (48 Tests, 25 ODIs, two T20Is) are taking part in the six-day course.

Asad Ali (four ODIs, two T20Is) and former Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof (136 ODIs, 140 T20Is) are also taking part in the course.

The participants will be taught on the advance coaching skills which include power hitting, modern technical and tactical aspects of the game. The course will also include work on communications skills and work related to mental and physical strength on the players along with modern day game planning and how to execute it.

Former Test cricketer –Saqlain Mushtaq and former international cricketer Dr Imran Abbas alongside NCA coaches will conduct the course.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

Pakistan Strike Force camp kicks off in Lahore ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

  • Sports

Ihsanullah Khan announces retirement as protest after being overlooked in PSL 10

  • Sports

India seek more time to announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

  • Featured, Sports

PSL 10 Draft: Check full list of Unpicked Players this year

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer