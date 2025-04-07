Karachi board BIEK Matric Class 10 Maths Guess Papers 2025

Mathematics Guess Papers BIEK 2025 – As annual examinations for 10th class continue under Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), students are seeking Guess Papers and Past papers for last minute exam preparation.

These model and guess papers help candidates streamline their study process and boost their confidence.​ Pakistan Observer curated detailed guess papers tailored for class 10 Mathematics syllabus. ​

BIEK Maths Guess Papers 2025

Mathematics guess papers for 2025 have emerged as aids for students aiming to excel. By judiciously incorporating these resources into their study routines, students can enhance their preparedness and approach their exams with greater assurance.

​Karachi Matric Exams 2025

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has confirmed that the 9th and 10th-grade exams will start on April 8, 2025. Around 375,000 students will participate across 499 centers in Karachi. All students have received computerized admit cards, and strict security measures, including a ban on mobile phones, will be enforced.

The exam dates were revised from March to April to avoid a clash with Ramadan. The new academic year in Sindh began on April 7, 2025, and colleges will start on August 1, 2025. Summer and winter vacations will remain as scheduled.