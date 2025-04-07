Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely enter the upper parts of Pakistan on April 8. It will likely persist till April 11.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night. Rains and gusty winds are expected in Murree and Galliyat.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Murree and Galliyat. Day temperatures in southern/central districts are likely to remain 03°C to 06°C above normal.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Tuesday and 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. Maximum temperature in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 42°C and in Multan at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.