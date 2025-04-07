LESCO moves to Install New High-Tech Meters in THESE Areas

KARACHI – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) launched wide-scale Smart Metering and Safety Enhancements across Lahore and parts of the region.

The electric supplier introduced series of initiatives to tackle electricity theft and improve service quality across Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

Under latest measures, the company started installing scanning meters and aerial bundled cables in high-theft areas to curb menace of power theft.

The power supply company also upgraded safety measures by installing insulated conductors in key areas such as GOR, Cantt, Johar Town, and Gulberg. To further boost safety, the company has set up new Health, Safety, and Environment Directorate to prevent accidents and ensure better working conditions.

As part of its ambitious five-year business plan, LESCO is in process of installing 535,000 smart meters, with 55,000 already installed. These smart meters have reduced losses, recovering Rs4.23 billion from detection bills and Rs35.12 billion from private defaulters.

LESCO also achieved substantial cost savings through reclamation of transformers in workshops in Kasur and Sheikhupura, saving nearly Rs100 million annually. In terms of infrastructure improvements, the company has built seven new 132kV grid stations, upgraded 16 transformers, and reconductored over 116 km of power lines.

The electric supply company taken disciplinary action against 1,400 officers for corruption and negligence amid ongoing commitment to improving power distribution, reducing theft, and ensuring efficient service for its consumers.