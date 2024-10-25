AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

UK Seasonal Worker Visa with 43,000 Positions available – Check Eligibility

Uk Seasonal Worker Visa With 43000 Positions Available Check Eligibility
LONDON –  If you are looking to travel UK on Seasonal Worker Visa for an opportunity to work, there is good news for you as you can experience new culture while gaining new skills under this initiative.

Over 43,000 seasonal worker visas will be issued by UK for the horticulture sector and 2,000 for poultry next year. Workers coming from other nations will take part in UK farming, a campaign that has gained momentum over the past several months and years.

National Farmers’ Union President discussed visa scheme with other officials as seasonal workers – who travel to Britain for labour can receive a seasonal visa = has positive experiences.

UK Seasonal Worker Visa 2025

With the announcement of visa allocations for 2025, it allows farmers to plan effectively and secure the labor they need. The government is also taking steps to improve labor access through compliance checks on farms and welfare assessments for workers, collaborating with international partners.

Who can apply?

Requirements Details
Age Minimum 18 years old
Sponsorship Certificate of sponsorship reference number from a UK sponsor
Funds At least £1,270
Documents Required Proof of funds, valid passport, certified translations (if needed)
Purpose of Visa For temporary roles in horticulture and poultry sectors

Web Desk (Lahore)

