New Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan passed on relief for masses, by lowering fuel prices from March 1, 2025. Starting from Saturday, the price of petrol comes down by Rs0.50, bringing it down to Rs255.63 per litre from Rs256.13.

In addition, high-speed diesel (HSD) prices will drop by Rs5.31, from Rs258.64 to Rs263.95 per litre. Other petroleum products have also seen price cuts: Kerosene oil will now cost Rs168.12, down from Rs171.65, and light diesel oil will be priced at Rs153.34 per litre, a reduction of Rs2.47.

Petrol Prices for Ramadan 2025

Petroleum Product Old Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Price Change (Rs) Petrol 256.13 255.63 -0.50 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) 258.64 263.95 +5.31 Kerosene Oil 171.65 168.12 -3.53 Light Diesel Oil 155.81 153.34 -2.47

The price adjustments come following a review by the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), reflecting fluctuations in the international oil market.