Petrol, Diesel prices lowered by upto Rs5 per litre for March 2025; Check New Rates here

ISLAMABAD – Relief for Pakistanis, as federal government lowered prices of petrol by Rs0.50, and diesel by Rs5.31 per liter for first half of March 2025, the finance division announced Friday.

The revised prices, effective from Saturday March 1 show latest adjustments based on global oil market fluctuations and changes in PKR-USD exchange rate – which has not seen big changes in last fortnight.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Price Petrol Rs255.63 Diesel Rs258.65

Petrol will now cost Rs255 per liter, while high-speed diesel will be priced 258.65. Fuel prices in Pakistan are adjusted on a fortnightly basis, with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority determining the new prices based on the international market’s performance and the country’s import needs.

With starting of Ramadan, this fuel price cut increase help people manage with financial strain on households, especially as the demand for goods and transport typically rises during the holy month.

Last month, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices and old petrol prices were Rs256.13 per liter, following a Rs1 per liter decrease.