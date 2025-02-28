WATER scarcity in Pakistan has become a critical issue, threatening sustainable development, food security and human well-being.

The crisis has been building for decades, exacerbated by India’s control over shared water resources and Pakistan’s failure to contest these issues effectively.

Additionally, the country wastes approximately 60% of its water through inefficient canal systems and agricultural practices.

Estimates suggest that Pakistan loses around 30 million acre-feet, or ten trillion gallons, of water annually.

Despite the urgency of the situation, necessary preparations have not been made.

Political disputes have hindered the construction of new dams while existing reservoirs are nearing the end of their functional lifespan. Water is fundamental to human survival, economic growth and environmental sustainability.

It is one of the four free essential elements—air, water, earth and fire. The human body re-quires 60% water to function properly and nature maintains a similar balance on the planet.

If this ratio falls below 60%, it disrupts natural equilibrium. Historically, civilizations were built around water sources, yet modern inefficiencies and rising demand have led to severe shortages.

Per capita water availability in Pakistan has plummeted from 5,260 cubic meters in 1951 to less than 1,000 cubic meters in 2022, categorizing Pakistan as a water-scarce nation.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s population growth rate stands at 1.5488%, significantly higher than India’s 0.9%, intensifying pressure on water resources. The population has surged from 34 million in 1951 to over 240 million in 2023, contributing to groundwater depletion, particularly in urban centres like Karachi and Lahore, where demand exceeds supply. A mindset of national irresponsibility and lack of awareness further exacerbates the crisis. The general public does not prioritize water conservation, nor does it support the development of new reservoirs. These have become political tools for political point scores. Climate change has further complicated matters, with erratic monsoon patterns, prolonged droughts and glacial melting affecting water availability. The Indus River, Pakistan’s primary water source, depends on Himalayan glaciers which are receding due to global warming. Rising temperatures have accelerated evapotranspiration, further reducing surface water resources.

Agriculture consumes nearly 90% of Pakistan’s freshwater supply, yet outdated irrigation methods, such as flood irrigation, result in massive wastage. Industrial activities, particularly wet industries like textile and chemical manufacturing, contribute to groundwater depletion and contamination. The time has come to introduce subsidized cluster-based water treatment and recycling, quality east in clusters and hubs. Weak regulatory frameworks, poor governance and outdated water pricing mechanisms have led to mismanagement of water resources. Pakistan’s water storage capacity is critically low, with reserves lasting only 30 days, compared to India’s 220-day supply. The impact of water scarcity varies across regions. Punjab, the agricultural heartland, is experiencing groundwater depletion due to excessive tube-well extraction. Sindh faces acute shortages due to reduced Indus River flows, impacting both drinking water supply and irrigation. Balochistan suffers from chronic droughts, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mismanaged infrastructure and deforestation contribute to water shortages. Major cities like Karachi and Islamabad also face growing water supply challenges, with some areas of the federal capital already experiencing shortages. Karachi, in particular, relies on inefficient and overburdened water tanker systems due to inadequate piped water infrastructure.

Water scarcity has far-reaching socioeconomic and environmental consequences. Agricultural production is under threat, particularly staple crops like wheat and rice. Declining irrigation capacity endangers Pakistan’s food security. The health sector is also affected, as contaminated drinking water leads to widespread diseases such as cholera and hepatitis. The World Health Organization estimates that 80% of diseases in Pakistan are linked to poor water quality. Additionally, shrinking freshwater sources are devastating aquatic ecosystems, with the Indus Delta suffering severe biodiversity loss due to declining river flows.

Addressing water scarcity requires a multi-pronged approach. Enhancing irrigation efficiency through modern techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems could cut water wastage by up to 50%. Rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling should be encouraged to supplement supply. Pakistan must also invest in desalination plants for coastal cities and explore advanced filtration technologies. Strengthening governance through integrated water resource management (IWRM) and enforcing conservation policies is essential. Additionally, improving trans-boundary water-sharing agreements with India is crucial to securing Pakistan’s water future. Water scarcity in Pakistan is an urgent crisis that demands immediate action. Climate change, rapid population growth and inefficient water use are key drivers of this crisis. A combination of technological advancements, policy reforms and public awareness campaigns is necessary to mitigate the issue. Strengthening governance, investing in infrastructure and fostering regional cooperation are vital steps toward ensuring water security. The country’s leader-ship must take decisive action to address this critical challenge before it becomes an irreversible catastrophe.

—The writer is Secretary General ICCI.

([email protected])