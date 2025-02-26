AGL50.8▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)AIRLINK186.25▲ 0.43 (0.00%)BOP12.5▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL9.02▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML50.25▲ 1.65 (0.03%)DGKC123▲ 1.34 (0.01%)FCCL42.04▲ 0.58 (0.01%)FFL15.35▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC134.02▲ 2.1 (0.02%)HUMNL14.22▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.57▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.41▲ 0.2 (0.03%)MLCF51.75▲ 0.62 (0.01%)NBP73.9▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC211.25▼ -2.08 (-0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1.03 (0.02%)PIBTL9.13▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL175.49▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)PRL35.59▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.12 (0.00%)SEARL96.25▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)TELE8.31▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL32.87▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TPLP11.71▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET22.93▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG59.48▼ -0.58 (-0.01%)UNITY30.65▲ 0.21 (0.01%)WTL1.48▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Working hours reduced for private job holders for Ramadan 2025

Office Timings For Private Job Holders Cut By 2 Hours For Ramadan 2025
DUBAI – The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reduced the working hours by two hours for employees of private sector during the holy month of Ramazan 2025, which is likely to being on March 1 or 2.

The ministry made the announcement on social media platform X, stating: “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan.”

It also announced a reduction of two working hours per day for private employees during the holy month so they can observe fasting with ease.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has announced the working hours for employees of federal departments during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

FAHR has issued an official circular in this regard, stating that the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be observed from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

It stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during the holy month, in line with their specific requirements and within the limits of the working hours approved per day, WAM news reported.

The authority also stated that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 percent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during Ramazan according to the approved regulations.

Our Correspondent

