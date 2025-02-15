New Petrol Price in Pakistan from Feb 16

New Petrol price in Pakistan is Rs256.13, and Diesel priced at Rs263.95 from February 16, 2025 after recent revision in prices.

Products New Price Petrol Rs256.13 High-Speed Diesel Rs263.95

A notification from Finance Division notified fuel prices, aas federal government announced a reduction in petroleum product prices, effective Sunday. Petrol prices comes down by Res1 per litre to Rs256.13, and diesel to Rs263.95 after Rs4 per litre drop.

Prices for kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been changes for next two weeks.

Sharif led government made changes as global oil prices have eased, driven by expectations of a peace deal between Kremlin and Kyiv, which could end supply disruptions.

The price relief also aimed at cutting financial pressure on masses, especially middle and lower-middle classes, who rely on petrol for daily commuting, and on sectors dependent on high-speed diesel, such as transport and agriculture.