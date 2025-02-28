Pak cricket: Talent, wealth & missing commitment

CRICKET in Pakistan is more than just a sport; it’s an emotion that unites millions.

Yet, recent performances have left fans frustrated, exposing deep-rooted issues within the team and management.

Despite the significant financial perks and endorsements enjoyed by players, their commitment to the game appears lacking.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must enforce stricter regulations regarding players’ commercial engagements to ensure that their primary focus remains on cricket.

Additionally, a lack of fitness and commitment to rigorous training is contributing to underperformance.

Compared to countries like Australia and India, Pakistan’s players often seem unprepared, leading to disappointing results.

The domestic cricket structure also needs reform, with better facilities and incentives for emerging talent.

Mental toughness and leadership are also areas requiring attention, as players often crumble under pressure, especially in high-stakes matches.

To restore Pakistan’s cricketing glory, the PCB must implement strict policies, revamp domestic cricket, and ensure players’ focus remains on performance, not financial gain.

Just a day earlier, Australia and England played a remarkable match, demonstrating the true spirit of the game. Regardless of the result, both teams enjoyed their performance and their fans remained engaged throughout. In contrast, Pakistan’s performance was disheartening, lacking the passion and professionalism expected from a well-paid national team. The Pakistan cricket team consists of professional players who enjoy significant financial perks. Their contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offer them hefty salaries, central contracts, and match fees. According to the latest contracts, top-tier players receive monthly retainers that range from PKR 4.5 million for Category A+ players to PKR 1-2 million for Category C players. Match fees further add to their income, with substantial payments for Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Additionally, players receive bonuses for individual and team performances, further increasing their earnings.

Beyond their official contracts, advertising endorsements have become a major income source for Pakistani cricketers, with players signing multi-million rupee deals and appearing in commercials unrelated to the sport. This raises concerns about their focus, as their commitment to advertisements remains unwavering while their on-field performance suffers, as seen in the India match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must take a stricter approach to managing players’ commercial engagements, especially when their performances are poor. Players should be bound by contracts that limit the number of advertisements they can participate in each year. Currently, many prioritize lucrative deals over training and fitness, impacting their performance. The PCB must ensure that the players’ primary focus remains on cricket, not financial gain. Enforcing discipline in this area is essential to prevent off-field distractions from overshadowing their professional responsibilities and to restore the team’s competitive edge.

A key issue contributing to Pakistan’s decline in cricket performance is the lack of commitment to rigorous training and fitness. Unlike successful teams such as Australia, England, and India, Pakistan’s players often appear unfit and underprepared. The PCB must enforce strict fitness policies, ensuring only the most dedicated players represent the country. Additionally, Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure has long suffered from inconsistencies, poor facilities, and limited financial incentives for emerging talent. Without a strong domestic foundation, consistent international success is impossible. Investment in grassroots cricket, better training facilities, and coaching is crucial for long-term improvement and sustained success.

Mental toughness and game awareness are equally important dimensions that need improvement. Cricket is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. The ability to handle pressure, make strategic decisions, and perform under challenging conditions separates the best teams from the rest. Unfortunately, Pakistani players often crumble under pressure, especially in high-stakes matches against rivals like India. Mental conditioning programs, psychological coaching, and leadership training must be incorporated into the team’s routine to develop a resilient squad. Another critical aspect that cannot be ignored is the role of leadership within the team. A strong and visionary captain can make a significant difference in shaping the team’s approach to the game. Pakistan has had captains who have displayed brilliance but lacked consistency. A long-term captaincy plan must be developed, allowing the team to build stability and a coherent strategy rather than changing leaders frequently based on short-term results.

The commercialization of cricket is not inherently wrong, but it must be balanced with professional responsibilities. Players should be reminded that their primary duty is to represent the country and perform at the highest level. The board should implement performance-based incentives, ensuring that players earn endorsements based on their achievements rather than their marketability. To restore the team’s former glory, the PCB must take decisive steps to revamp domestic cricket, enforce stricter discipline, and ensure that financial benefits do not overshadow the game itself. Only through dedicated efforts, stringent policies, and a renewed commitment to excellence can Pakistan reclaim its status as a formidable cricketing nation.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])