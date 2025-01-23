NA’s interior committee passes PECA Bill to tighten social media

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Interior Committee on Thursday passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill, which aimed to tighten the social media regulations.

PTI member Zartaj Gul walked out of the meeting as a protest.

Raja Khurram Nawaz chaired the meeting of the National Assembly’s Interior Committee.

Raja Khurram Nawaz informed the members that today’s agenda included the PECA Amendment Bill, which sought further amendments to the existing law.

Jamshed Dasti questioned the need for an emergency meeting, saying, “Why was an emergency session called? Black laws are being brought into the country. The DG of FIA should resign over the boat tragedy.”

Zartaj Gul expressed her concerns, saying, “The meeting was called suddenly while the session is still underway. There’s such haste for black laws,”.

The committee members were frustrated by the absence of the Secretary of the Interior from the meeting. The chairman instructed that the secretary be summoned immediately.

Jamshed Dasti pointed out that there are more pressing issues in the country, saying, “We are losing lives in the boat tragedy. Where is the DG of FIA? What is FIA doing?”

PTI leader Zartaj Gul questioned the urgency of passing the bill, saying that, “Why such haste in passing this bill? People on the social media expose the government’s actions. First, they introduced the firewall, which didn’t work, and now they’re bringing this bill. It’s unacceptable that if you don’t like someone’s account, you can target their family,”.

Later, the committee passed the bill but Zartaj Gul walked out of the meeting in the protest.