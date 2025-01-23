AGL47.69▲ 4.15 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.56▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)BOP9.95▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY7.93▲ 0.57 (0.08%)DCL9.41▲ 0.21 (0.02%)DFML45.85▲ 3.97 (0.09%)DGKC110.18▲ 2.39 (0.02%)FCCL40.65▲ 2.07 (0.05%)FFL16.86▲ 0.41 (0.02%)HUBC132.58▲ 0.83 (0.01%)HUMNL13.89▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.6▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF47.6▲ 2.21 (0.05%)NBP61.99▲ 1.57 (0.03%)OGDC213.91▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PAEL41.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL182.35▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PRL41.96▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PTC24.9▲ 0.34 (0.01%)SEARL106.84▲ 4.31 (0.04%)TELE8.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL34.28▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP12.75▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET21.93▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG66.95▲ 1.55 (0.02%)UNITY32.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.79▲ 0.09 (0.05%)

Gold rates in Pakistan dip by Rs750 to Rs286,700 per tola; See full price list

Gold Rates In Pakistan Dip By Rs750 To Rs286700 Per Tola See Full Rate List
ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop after back-to-back surges in the local Saraffa market on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of bullion moving down by Rs750 after a big increase the previous day. The new price of 24-carat gold per tola now stands at Rs286,700 while the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs641.

Today Gold Rates

Dates 24K Gold
21-Jan Rs283,200
20-Jan Rs282,900
18-Jan Rs282,400
17-Jan Rs282,600
16-Jan Rs282,200
15-Jan Rs280,800
14-Jan Rs277,900

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has dropped by 8 dollars, now trading at 2,743 dollars. The price of gold in the local market had reached a record high of 287,900 rupees per tola on October 30, 2024.

This comes after a rise of 40 dollars per ounce in global gold prices just yesterday.

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 23 January 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

