Gold rates in Pakistan dip by Rs750 to Rs286,700 per tola; See full price list

ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop after back-to-back surges in the local Saraffa market on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of bullion moving down by Rs750 after a big increase the previous day. The new price of 24-carat gold per tola now stands at Rs286,700 while the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs641.

Today Gold Rates

Dates 24K Gold 21-Jan Rs283,200 20-Jan Rs282,900 18-Jan Rs282,400 17-Jan Rs282,600 16-Jan Rs282,200 15-Jan Rs280,800 14-Jan Rs277,900

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has dropped by 8 dollars, now trading at 2,743 dollars. The price of gold in the local market had reached a record high of 287,900 rupees per tola on October 30, 2024.

This comes after a rise of 40 dollars per ounce in global gold prices just yesterday.

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan