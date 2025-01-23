Gold rates in Pakistan dip by Rs750 to Rs286,700 per tola; See full price list

ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed slight drop after back-to-back surges in the local Saraffa market on Thursday.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of bullion moving down by Rs750 after a big increase the previous day. The new price of 24-carat gold per tola now stands at Rs286,700 while the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs641.
Today Gold Rates
|Dates
|24K Gold
|21-Jan
|Rs283,200
|20-Jan
|Rs282,900
|18-Jan
|Rs282,400
|17-Jan
|Rs282,600
|16-Jan
|Rs282,200
|15-Jan
|Rs280,800
|14-Jan
|Rs277,900
In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has dropped by 8 dollars, now trading at 2,743 dollars. The price of gold in the local market had reached a record high of 287,900 rupees per tola on October 30, 2024.
This comes after a rise of 40 dollars per ounce in global gold prices just yesterday.
