China to safeguard its vital interests in tariff war with US: Ambassador Zaidong

Fahd Gauhar Malik / Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of China in Pakistan, Mr Jiang Zaidong on Thursday made it clear that China would not accept any unilateral tariff in the ongoing trade war with the US, rather it would retaliate and uphold its sovereignty, security and integrity.

He was replying to the reporters’ questions at the Embassy of China after a symposium on “Promote and Adhere to Multilateralism& Build a Community with a Shared Future among Neighboring Countries.”

The Chinese envoy made an interactive media briefing about the CPC Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries and so-called “reciprocal tariff.”

While quoting President Xi Jinping, the ambassador said “China’s economy is a vast ocean, not a small pond.”

This “ocean” can withstand storms and trade headwinds, and the world will ultimately witness China’s steadfastness and calmness, like the ocean gently embracing all the rivers.

“The US has shocked the entire international community by indiscriminately slapping tariffs on all its trading partners, though given America’s long-standing track record of bullying and self-serving policies, few are genuinely surprised.

As French commentators noted, tariff barriers are woven into the fabric of US history, with protectionism running like a thread through its political evolution,” he said.

Despite the global uncertainty caused by the US’ tariff war China will not only care for its businesses and the people, it will also take care of other countries and continue to inject stability in global economy and support the smaller nations, he said.

The ambassador also shared figures with the reporter that the ratio of China’s exports to the US in China’s total exports dropped from 19.2% in 2018 to 14.7% in 2024, accounting for just around 2% of China’s GDP.

Meanwhile, the U.S.trade deficit ballooned from $621 billion to $1.2 trillion.

History has proven once again that China’s development is a result of self-reliance and hard work, not favors or pities from others, and that China does not flinch from any suppression, he said.

To a question, the ambassador said the unilateral bullying practices of the United States severely violate the most fundamental and core rules of the World Trade Organization, including most-favored-nation treatment, non-discrimination, and bound tariffs, undermining the foundation of the multilateral trade system and inflicting immense harm on countries worldwide, particularly developing nations, even triggering humanitarian crises.

As a major country that stands tall and a responsible member of the international community, China’s resolute and decisive countermeasures will not only defend its legitimate rights and interests but also protect the international fairness and justice, he said, adding “We hope and believe that the international community, the developing world in particular, will actively support China’s stance.”

As key members of the Global South and a staunch force for international fairness and justice, China and Pakistan must enhance coordination, follow the trend of peace and development, and resist the countercurrents of unilateralism, he said.

Together with the broader developing world, we will firmly uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trade system, counter “decoupling” and reckless tariff bullying with openness, inclusiveness, solidarity and cooperation, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, the ambassador emphasized.

President Xi, the ambassador said, attached importance to consistently placing Pakistan as priority.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi’s visit to Pakistan (April 20-21, 2015) and Ambassador Jiang said he was set to address a symposium to mark that historic visit on Monday, April 21.

Besides, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and China is also being marked next year, he said.