Nadra NICOP fee in rupees, dollars for Belgium in January 2025

LAHORE – The National Database Registration Authority issues National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to citizens of Pakistan, who live abroad or intend to travel to foreign countries, including Belgium, for jobs or study.

The overseas Pakistanis must obtain the NICOP as it extends various benefits to them as they get exemption on property taxes and others. The overseas can also get protection of rights that all Pakistanis enjoy if they hold NICOP.

It is mandatory for the applicant to provide the passport number while submitting an application for obtaining NICOP. The holder of their identity document can travel to Pakistan without any visa in case of dual nationality.

Where to Apply for NICOP

For inland applications, citizens are required to visit the Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and those who are in foreign countries can apply for it through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA NICOP Fee for Belgium in Pak Rupees

Nadra has two different fee structure for NICOP as it has divided world countries in two zones – A and B.

As Belgium falls in Zone A, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820.

NICOP Fee for Belgium in Dollars

The applicant has to pay the fee for NICOP in dollars if he/she applying for NICOP online. The normal fee for NICOP for Belgium stands at $39 while urgent fee is $57 and executive fee is $75.