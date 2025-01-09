AGL36.99▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK208.51▼ -4.31 (-0.02%)BOP10.2▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.82▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.75▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.7▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DGKC96.9▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FCCL33.7▲ 0.23 (0.01%)FFL16.98▼ -0.66 (-0.04%)HUBC129.4▲ 0.29 (0.00%)HUMNL14.08▲ 0.22 (0.02%)KEL4.74▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)KOSM6.9▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF43.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)NBP61.5▲ 0.11 (0.00%)OGDC215.31▲ 2.36 (0.01%)PAEL42.05▲ 0.88 (0.02%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)PPL184.55▲ 1.52 (0.01%)PRL39.17▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)PTC24.79▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL98.5▲ 0.49 (0.01%)TELE9.18▲ 0.18 (0.02%)TOMCL35.24▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)TRG64.71▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)UNITY33.9▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.85▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Starlink internet packages in Pakistan – Here’s expected per month charges

Starlink, the satellite-based internet-providing company owned by Elon Musk, has completed registration with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) but it awaits final nod from government to start operations.

Earlier this week, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also confirmed that Starlink was registered in Pakistan, adding that various technical aspects are being reviewed before allowing it services in the country.

Earlier, the US billionaire in a social media post said that he was awaiting for approval from Islamabad to launch Starlink internet services in Pakistan.

He made the remarks while responding to messages shared by a Pakistani activist on X, urging him to launch Starlink in Pakistan.

Expected Rates of Starlink Internet Packages in Pakistan

Starlink offers three packages – Residential, Business and Mobility – depending on the requirement of the users.

Following are the expected rates of Starlink internet packages in Pakistan:

The expected price for Residential Package, which offers speeds of 50-250 Mbps, will be Rs35,000 per month while the company will charge one-time Rs110,000 for hardware installation.

The business package is likely to cost Rs95,000 per month with one-time setup charges of Rs220,000.

However, the mobility package with 50-250 Mbps speed is expected to cost Rs50,000 per month with one-time hardware cost of Rs120,000.

