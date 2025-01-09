Karachi Malir Expressway toll fee announced [Check Details]

KARACHI – The first section of Malir Expressway in southern port city of Karachi has been completed with government officials believing that the project, once completed, would significantly cut the travel time across the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is expected to open the first 9-kilometer segment of the Malir Expressway for public use on January 11 or 12.

Officials said it will enable people to travel from Korangi to the Karachi airport in just 20 minutes, while travel between Korangi and other nearby areas will take approximately five minutes.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that motorcycles and rickshaws will not be allowed on the expressway after completion, adding that heavy fines will be imposed on violation.

Karachi Malir Expressway Toll Fee January 2025

The Sindh chief minister directed authorities to install an automatic toll system at the under construction Malir Expressway. He said 18 booths will be setup to collect the toll fee.

The toll fee for cars has been fixed at Rs100, while buses will be charged Rs200 for using the Malir Expressway in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that an ambulance and fire brigade should be present on expressway every time to handle emergency situations.