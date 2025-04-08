Nadra NICOP fee in Dirhams update for Pakistanis in UAE April 2025

RIYADH – Pakistani citizens living in the United Arab Emirates can apply for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for their children and other family members at Pakistani consulates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistani Missions in the Arab country have a fully functional NADRA office which provides all types of NADRA services including NICOP, CRC, FRC and Biometric Verification of Succession Certificate.

The holder of NICOP can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. Pakistani nationals who are going to any Arab country for employment are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals

The NICOP holders:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

New NICOP Fee Update in UAE

As per the official website of the Pakistan consulate in UAE, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at 75 Dirham while Nadra receives 110 Dirham for urgent processing and 150 Dirham for executive category.