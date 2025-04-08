Nadra NICOP fee in Dirhams update for Pakistanis in UAE April 2025

RIYADH – Pakistani citizens living in the United Arab Emirates can apply for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for their children and other family members at Pakistani consulates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The Pakistani Missions in the Arab country have a fully functional NADRA office which provides all types of NADRA services including NICOP, CRC, FRC and Biometric Verification of Succession Certificate.
The holder of NICOP can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. Pakistani nationals who are going to any Arab country for employment are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.
Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals
The NICOP holders:
Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa
NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen
Can buy and sell properties
Can open a bank account in Pakistan
Can get Pakistani Passport
NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan
New NICOP Fee Update in UAE
As per the official website of the Pakistan consulate in UAE, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at 75 Dirham while Nadra receives 110 Dirham for urgent processing and 150 Dirham for executive category.