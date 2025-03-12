Pakistan’s NICOP fee update for Canada in March 2025

KARACHI – It is mandatory for Pakistani citizens traveling to or living in Canada for study or employment to obtain the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for the document for the desired country, including Canada, and can travel to Pakistan without obtaining a visa in case of dual nationality. The applicant is required to provide passport number while applying for the NICOP.
The NICOP holder Pakistani citizens can enjoy the following benefits:
Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa
He/she is also recognised as Pakistani citizen
Can buy and sell properties
Can open a bank account in Pakistan
Can get Pakistani Passport
NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan
Nadra NICOP Fee for Canada
NADRA has divided the world countries in two categories – Zone A and Zone B. There is also different fee structure for both zones however Canada falls in Zone A.
The normal fee for new NICOP for Canada in Pak rupee stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820, as of December 2024.
The online normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while urgent fee $57 and executive fee $75.