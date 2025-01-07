Nadra NICOP fee structure 2025 for Arab countries in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Nadra, which is an autonomous agency under the Ministry of Interior, issues National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) who are planning to travel to foreign country or live abroad, including Arab countries.
The holder of NICOP can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. The Pakistani nationals who are going to any Arab country for employment are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.
Where to Apply for NICOP
For inland applications, you need to visit any nearby Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and those who are in foreign countries can apply for it through Pak-Identity website.
Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals
The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:
Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa
NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen
Can buy and sell properties
Can open a bank account in Pakistan
Can get Pakistani Passport
NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan
NICOP Fee for Arab Countries in Pakistani Rupee
As of January 2025, the normal fee for NICOP stands at Rs5500, Urgent category costs Rs8,300 while the for executive category will cost you Rs11,000.
NICOP Online Fee
While applying for NICOP online, the normal fee for Arab countries stands at $20 while it is $30 for urgent and $40 for executive category.