Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan and UAE: What’s the predictions say

DUBAI – Astronomers have started making predictions regarding Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The eid is being celebrated every year with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Astronomers in the United Arab Emirates have predicted that Eidul Adha 2025 will fall on Friday, June 6.

According to the Emirates Astronomy Society, the moon of Dhul-Hijjah is expected to be sighted on the evening of May 27. If this prediction proves correct, the first day of Dhul-Hijjah in the UAE will be on May 28.

The moon will rise at 7:02 AM UAE time and will remain visible for about 38 minutes after sunset, which increases the likelihood of moon sighting.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that the dates for Eid will be determined based on the local moon sighting.

According to the UAE’s official holiday calendar, the holidays for Arafat Day and Eid-ul-Adha will be from the 9th to the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah (1445 AH).

When is Eidul Adha 2025 in Pakistan?

Based on initial calculations of the moon, astronomers have predicted that Eidul Adha will likely fall on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

However, the final announcement of the Eid-ul-Adha date will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah moon.