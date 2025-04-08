750 prize bond draw 25025: Previous winners and who will be next lucky ones?

PESHAWAR – The National Savings Centre Peshawar will organize the upcoming draw of Rs750 prize bond with holders of this denomination hoping to hit the jackpot this time.

The draw of 750 denomination prize bond will be carried out at 10 am on April 15. The centre will later issue the list of all winners.

The prize bonds are considered a save investment in Pakistan as they can be encashed at any time and they also offers a chance to win mega cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond January 2025 Draw Winners

The first draw of Rs750 prize bond was held in January 2025. The 1st prize of Rs.1,500,000 was won prize bond number 271541. The second prize was grabbed by 317904,496553 and 800663.

Prize Bond Draw List 2025

The full List of Rs750 Prize Bond first draw can be checked here.

750 Prize Bond April 2025 Draw Results

The National Savings Centre will share the results of April 2025 draw. Stay connected with Pak Observer for details in future.