Minimum bank statement required for France Schengen visa from Pakistan in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens who are planning to visit France as a tourist are required to apply for a short-term Schengen visa t the French embassy in Islamabad.

The Embassy is authorised to take decisions about visas after reviewing all supporting documents, including bank statement.

For short-stay visa applications, you need to submit your application well in advance of the date of departure since it takes 15 to 20 days minimum to obtain a short-stay visa after the interview at the embassy.

Documents Required for France Visit Visa

A valid travel document (Passport).

Reservation confirmation of an organised trip or any other document describing the planned programme.

Reservation of a return ticket or travel itinerary.

Proofs of the professional situation (employment contract, work certificate mentionning the duration, dates and purpose of the trip, tax return for the previons 2 years) or any document relating to the applicant’s personal links in the country of residence.

Bank statements for the last 6 months, salary slip for the last 3 months, pension certificate.

Proof of accomodation (in case of accommodation at a private individual) or hotel reservation or lease agreement.

Travel health insurance certificate valid for all Shengen States. List of approved insurance companies : https://pk.ambafrance.org/Nouvel-article.

France Visit Visa Application Fee

The applicant is required to pay 90 euros in wake of visa application process fee.

Minimum Bank statement for France Schengen Visit Visa from Pakistan

The applicant is required to submit an evidence to prove that he/she has sufficient funds to finance his/her trip. As per reports, the daily required amount for stay in France is 120 euros per day

It means you must have amount equivalent to 10,800 euros in bank account if you are planning to stay there for 90 days.

As of January 30, 2025, one euro is equal to Rs289.99. It means you need to have more than Rs3 million in your bank account if your stay is for 90 days in France.