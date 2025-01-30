American woman, who traveled to Pakistan for love, receives marriage proposal

KARACHI – An American woman who traveled to Pakistan for love now received a marriage proposal from a local man on Thursday.

A Karachi resident expressed conditional willingness to marry the American woman.

In a viral social media video, the man introduced himself, saying, “My name is Abdul Rahim. Professionally, I am currently a driver but I am also a retired employee,”.

He further stated, “I have already informed my wife that I will get married if she permits. Although, in Islam, a man is not required to seek his wife’s permission for a second marriage, I still informed her that I am ready to marry the woman,”.

Abdul Rahim also laid down a condition for the marriage, saying, “My only condition is that if she is Hindu or Christian, she must convert to Islam,”.

Background of incident

The US woman was identified as O’Neija Andrew Robbins who fell in love with a 19-year-old Karachi resident Nidal Ahmed Memon through social media. She traveled to Karachi on October 11 to be with him, leaving behind her two children. Nidal was willing to marry her while his family refused to accept the marriage.

As a result, the woman remained stranded in Karachi for months. Her return ticket expired, and after her visit visa also lapsed, the Airport Security Force (ASF) handed her over to the airport police.

A local NGO provided her with financial assistance and even arranged a ticket for her return to the US but she refused to leave.

Instead, she went to Nidal’s residence and camped outside the building.