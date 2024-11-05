Mehwish Hayat ready to give some thought to marriage

KARACHI – Mehwish Hayat, the popular Pakistani actress, has revealed that she is ready to give some thought to marriage.

“Planning to tie knot soon,” said the actress while talking to a local TV channel.

Mehwish Hayat spoke openly about both her career in showbiz and her personal life.

When asked a question about marriage, Mehwish Hayat said that she has received many marriage proposals and has now started giving the matter some thought.

The actress mentioned that although she is primarily focused on her work, she has started taking an interest in marriage as well. However, she often declines the proposals suggested by her family.

Besides it, Mehwish Hayat will not only appear in Honey Singh’s new album “Glory” but will also lend her voice to it.

She has also been seen in the teaser of her new video “Jatt Makhna” with India’s renowned singer Honey Singh.

Her Indian song “Jatt Makhna” will be released on November 8, and its teaser has created a buzz on social media. In the video, Mehwish Hayat is seen in a Western-style black outfit.

Mehwish Hayat shared the teaser of the song on her social media account, revealing that the video was shot in Dubai.