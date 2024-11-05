Update on PPSC syllabus for junior traffic warden job written test 2024

The Punjab Public Service Commission has announced jobs for the post of junior traffic warden (BS 11) in various cities of Punjab.

The vacancies have been announced in Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

All candidates [male of female] must hold the domicile of their relevant region while applying for the job as absence of it can create trouble for them.

Requirements for Junior Traffic Warden Jobs

The applicant must hold Bachelor’s degree (second division) from a University recognized by Higher Education Commission.

The applicants must meet the following physical standards:

Male: Height 5’x7” and Chest 33’x34.5’

Female: Height 5’x2”

Visual standards: Distant Vision = 6/9 in both eyes with or without glasses and near vision not less than J1 for both male and female candidates.

Age Limit

Age limit for both male and female applicants is 19 to 23 years.

PPSC Test for Junior Traffic Warden Post

The candidates are required to pass the written test if held to qualify for the appointment. The successful candidates will have to appear for medical examination and meet such conditions prescribed by the government for appointment. The written test date is yet to be shared by PPSC.

Syllabus for Junior Traffic Warden Test

As per the official advertisement, the syllabus for written test will be uploaded on PPSC website separately. Candidates will be able to get the syllabus for preparations once it is available officially.