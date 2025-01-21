Massive Fire at Turkey Ski Resort Hotel kills 66; scores injured

ANTALYA – At least 66 people have died in a devastating fire at Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey’s Bolu Mountains on Tuesday.

The deadly incident occurred in Bolu – a picturesque tourist location nestled in dark forests, rivers, beaches with stunning views of the Black Sea. As per initial reports, the fire at Grand Kartal Hotel started around in midnight on the restaurant floor of a multi-story building.

Shockingly, dozens of tourists staying at the resort jumped out of windows, with some tying bed sheets together to climb down from higher floors. Due to midnight, several guests were sleeping and it further caused chaos among management.

Local government officials said more than 230 guests were staying at the hotel at the time of incident. The inferno was controlled after several hours, but the building remained under thick smoke. The government officials expressed sorrow, and appointed two chief inspectors to probe the fire.

The situation is being closely monitored as cause of the fire remains unknown. The site saw rush season due to school holiday period when many families from nearby Istanbul and Ankara travel to the mountains region.